Interprefy integrates platform with Microsoft Teams

Interprefy, a provider of cloud-based solutions for multi-lingual online and hybrid conferencing, has integrated its platform with Microsoft Teams. The remote interpreting technology and services company brings their real-time language interpretation capabilities to Teams meetings.

The add-on for Teams meetings enables meeting organisers to add a language selector to any Teams meetings, allowing participants to speak, listen and engage in their own language. Interpreters can work from anywhere in the world, using the Interprefy platform and deliver interpretation into the required language to Teams in real-time. With Interprefy for Microsoft Teams, organisations can tap into Interprefy’s global network of Language Service Providers to source vetted professional interpreters for even the rarest language combinations. Interprefy provides technical support throughout the meetings.

https://www.interprefy.com