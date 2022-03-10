Syncro Soft releases Oxygen XML suite 24.1

Syncro Soft, the developer of the Oxygen XML suite of products, announced the availability of version 24.1 of its XML suite of products: Oxygen XML Editor, Author, Developer, Web Author, Publishing Engine, WebHelp, PDF Chemistry, and Oxygen XML Scripting.

This release includes productivity improvements for DITA authors and publishers, including the possibility to rename referenced non-DITA resources directly in the DITA Maps Manager and performance enhancement when opening DITA maps with all of the referenced content expanded. On the DITA publishing side, the bundled DITA Open Toolkit includes improvements, and new customization possibilities were implemented for DITA to WebHelp and CSS-based PDF output.

The JSON Schema Design models has a new Palette view that makes it easy to build JSON schemas and content completion is now available for in-place editing within the diagram. Some of the existing JSON tools were also enhanced. Add-ons were a focus of this release, and a new Smart Autocomplete add-on is also available to help writers create content by providing text completions. The Oxygen XML Web Author now features a new Search side-view that makes it easier to find and replace content, support for @ mentions, and various security and component updates were also implemented.

