Progress a provider of infrastructure software, announced new capabilities and enhancements in the Progress Sitefinity DX platform. Building on its composable digital experience platform, Progress enables organizations to develop and deploy digital experiences across platforms and devices using .NET 6 and strengthen personalization and brand consistency with new digital asset management, advanced search and audience analysis, segmentation and targeting tools.

Using the latest cross-platform .NET, the successor of .NET Framework for Windows, organizations can speed up frontend development and cross-platform deployment as well as shift and scale their digital presence as needed, both on-premises and in the cloud. What’s new in Sitefinity DX digital experience platform:

.NET 6 Package – Framework for building your frontend while delivering high performing and scalable cross-platform experiences. New development paradigm for developers and content builder for marketers.

Digital asset management system integration – Marketing teams can organize, optimize and deliver digital assets across channels through enterprise-ready integrations with Cloudinary and Frontify.

Advanced search capabilities – Enhanced content discovery and customizable, personalized experience augmented by AI through Microsoft Azure Cognitive Search.

Audience analysis, segmentation, and targeting – AI-assisted audience segmentation based on content consumption and expanded personalization by conversions and touchpoints.

