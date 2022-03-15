Semantic Web Company and WAND Inc. announce partnership

WAND, Inc. announced a new partnership with Semantic Web Company. This partnership will blend the offerings of Semantic Web’s taxonomy management system with WAND’s taxonomies to accelerate client time to delivery. PoolParty opens up the use of WAND’s domain taxonomies to jump-start enterprise search, text analytics, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, knowledge graphs, and sentiment analysis. Based on a solid taxonomy, customers can invest more time and effort in customizing and thus fine-tuning their Knowledge Graph applications. The benefits of this new partnership include:

Informing A.I. Engines with a curated knowledge model

Speeding up time to delivery for projects

An extensibility to all domains of knowledge

Bundled pricing of WAND Taxonomies and PoolParty license

https://www.wandinc.com ■ https://semantic-web.com