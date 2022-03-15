Liferay announces cloud-based DXP-as-a-Service offering

Liferay, Inc., announced Liferay Experience Cloud as-a-service to make it easier for companies to create, launch, and optimize digital experiences for their customers, employees, suppliers, and sellers. It includes content management, account management, analytics, commerce, personalization, and low code capabilities, delivered on an as-a-service cloud fully managed by Liferay.

With Liferay Experience Cloud, organizations can create a broad range of custom solutions, including customer experiences, employee portals, and solutions for suppliers, distributors, and retailers. Back-end integration is simplified with connectors and cloud-native APIs, and custom code can be deployed and managed without compromising ease of upgrades or access to new features. A consumption-based pricing model allows enterprises to start small, using only what they need, but quickly expand with more capabilities and higher performance. The offering is hosted and fully managed by Liferay so that companies don’t need extra investments in IT operations to use the technology.

In addition to the fully managed version of Liferay Experience Cloud, Liferay also offers self-managed or self-hosted versions.

https://www.liferay.com