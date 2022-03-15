Adobe unveils new capabilities for personalizing experiences

At their annual Adobe Summit Adobe announced new capabilities powered by Adobe Sensei, Adobe’s artificial intelligence (AI) engine, that are embedded throughout Adobe Experience Cloud. These new capabilities – which enable businesses to deliver seamless customer journeys – build upon hundreds of AI and machine learning (ML) innovations that are already embedded throughout Adobe’s products. Over 80% of Adobe Experience Cloud customers already use AI features to power their digital experiences. The AI capabilities announced today include product recommendations, live search results, intelligent budget forecasting and allocation, cross-channel budget optimization and intelligent content creation and delivery. New AI and ML capabilities embedded throughout Adobe Experience Cloud provide brands with additional opportunities to drive efficiency, revenue and business growth, include:

Sales opportunity predictions (Adobe Real-Time CDP)

Cross-channel budget optimization (Customer Journey Analytics)

AI-driven product recommendations and live search results (Adobe Commerce)

Intelligent budget forecasting and allocation (Attribution AI)

Adobe also made announcements about the release of Adobe Experience Cloud for Healthcare, new developer tools and partners, and new 3D and augmented reality (AR) tools for immersive experiences. See all their news at:

https://news.adobe.com/home/default.aspx