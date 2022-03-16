Gilbane Advisor 3-16-22 — Words matter, hydrating tweets

This week we feature an article from Emily Tucker.

Additional reading is from Aruna Pisharody, David Rodenas, Cobus Greyling, and Hecate He.

News comes from Adobe, Wrike, Interprefy & Microsoft, and Syncro Soft.

Opinion / Analysis

Artifice and intelligence

The Center on Privacy & Technology at Georgetown Law’s Emily Tucker explains why they will stop using the terms “artificial intelligence”, “AI”, and “machine learning” in their work. She is certainly correct that words matter, and that the widespread lack of understanding and misuse of the terms is problematic. At the same time, not all institutional misuse is top-down and intentionally driven by greed and control – language laziness is pervasive and a bigger problem. Tucker’s proposed guidelines for replacement language are reasonable, though I don’t think “machine training” helps as replacement for “machine learning”.

https://medium.com/center-on-privacy-technology/artifice-and-intelligence¹-f00da128d3cd

All Gilbane Advisor issues

More Reading…

Content technology news

Adobe unveils new capabilities for personalizing experiences

Including product recommendations, live search results, cross-channel budget forecasting and optimization, and content creation and delivery.

https://gilbane.com/2022/03/adobe-unveils-new-capabilities-for-personalizing-experiences/

Wrike announces Cloud Content Connector for DAM

When the Wrike cloud connector is connected a two-way sync is enabled so teams can work in their DAM solution and Wrike simultaneously.

https://gilbane.com/2022/03/wrike-announces-cloud-content-connector-for-dam/

Interprefy integrates platform with Microsoft Teams

Meeting organisers can add a language selector to Teams meetings, allowing participants to speak, listen and engage in their own language.

https://gilbane.com/2022/03/interprefy-integrates-platform-with-microsoft-teams/

Syncro Soft releases Oxygen XML suite 24.1

Products updated: Oxygen XML Editor, Author, Developer, Web Author, Publishing Engine, WebHelp, PDF Chemistry, and Oxygen XML Scripting.

https://gilbane.com/2022/03/syncro-soft-releases-oxygen-xml-suite-24-1/

All content technology news

