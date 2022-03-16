Stepes launches continuous terminology management solution

Stepes, a global provider of professional translation services on the cloud, announced the official launch of its AI-powered terminology solution for automated glossary creation and continuous multilingual terminology management. Companies understand the importance of terminology management in ensuring enterprise translation accuracy and linguistic consistency across the global content supply chain. However, conventional terminology management best practices are overly complex, involving too many manual processes that can be difficult to implement and costly to maintain.

Stepes automates terminology extraction, term translation, and glossary creation seamlessly into our professional online translation workflow. This fully automated, transparent terminology management process allows our clients to achieve the better translation performance without getting bogged down with time-consuming terminology tasks, while systematically growing enterprise multilingual termbases. By integrating the end-to-end terminology management process into our professional translation workflows on the cloud, Stepes raises multilingual enterprise localization performance to a higher level of globalization ROI.

https://www.stepes.com/terminology-management/