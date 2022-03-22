Brightspot and ethinking partner to deliver CMS transformation

Brightspot, a content management system (CMS) provider, has announced a partnership with ethinking, a Berlin-based digital agency. Brightspot and ethinking will be partnering on their first joint customer project with RTL Luxembourg, a media organization in Luxembourg. In this joint project, both partners will work to migrate RTL Luxembourg’s current CMS to the next generation BrightspotCMS. Additional client updates include ethinking’s implementation of ‘XP Layer’ for the RTL Luxembourg user platform, headless low-code software developed to act as an interface between data sources and content channels.

With XP Layer, the CMS can be centrally controlled with websites, apps and other digital playout channels, and expanded and connected with all conceivable sources. The solution connects all necessary services and sources of a business-oriented platform, controlled by a widget-based construction kit, without requiring deep IT intervention.

Beyond the RTL Luxembourg project, both companies plan to continue future collaboration opportunities to bring Brightspot CMS and ethinking XP Layer to a wider net of content-focused organizations. This new project and subsequent initiatives come on the heels of Brightspot’s expansion to its ‘API-first capabilities’ partner program.

