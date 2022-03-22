Super.AI updates its Unstructured Data Processing platform

Super.AI announced the latest version of the company’s Unstructured Data Processing (UDP) Platform, to make it easier for global business services and IT departments to expand the scope and pace of intelligent automation.

Shared services centers typically deploy multiple point solutions for document processing, sensitive information redaction, and processing other forms of unstructured data such as emails, text, images, video, and audio. Super.AI’s UDP Platform unifies intelligent document processing (IDP), human-in-the-loop (HITL), redaction, and processing of any data type — reducing the number of platforms needed for intelligent automation. Enhancements in the latest release include:

Next-generation intelligent document processing (IDP) that utilizes artificial intelligence technology to deliver the highest quality results.

Efficient and accurate document, image, audio, and video redaction to streamline regulatory compliance and reduce risk.

Reimagined human-in-the-loop capabilities for data validation and labeling, allowing organizations to incorporate third-party and in-house experts into automation workflows.

150+ quality control mechanisms built into the platform that guarantee output and ensure service level agreements (SLAs) are met.

https://super.ai