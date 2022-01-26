Gilbane Advisor 1-26-22 — DAM, knowledge graphs, AR, Fuchsia

This week we have articles from Jennifer Cwiok and Kendra Meyer, and Fabio Chiusano. News comes from Newgen Software, Acquia, Progress, and Ceros & Oroson.

In case you were still celebrating the new year on January 3rd and missed it, 2021’s most read articles and issues is here.

Opinion / Analysis

How born-digital assets and AI are changing the landscape for the AMNH Research Library

Jennifer Cwiok and Kendra Meyer describe their implementation of a Digital Asset Management system (DAMS) at the American Museum of Natural History (AMNH) Research Library for a born-digital archives collection program. They use image recognition and automated metadata to connect digital and physical assets collections data. Helpfully, they discuss organizational, governance, workflow, and system integration.

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/evolving-archive-how-born-digital-assets-ai-changing-landscape-cwiok/

Application fields of KGs

Applications of knowledge graphs

Wondering if knowledge graphs are applicable to your business or project? Fabio Chiusano summarizes A Survey on Application of Knowledge Graph just for you.

https://medium.com/nlplanet/nlp-applications-11-applications-of-knowledge-graphs-9596948d3e56

Content technology news

Acquia adds retail machine learning models to CDP

Among the additions to the Acquia CDP is a “market basket” model to drive digital commerce conversions by intelligently bundling relevant products.

https://gilbane.com/2022/01/acquia-adds-retail-machine-learning-models-to-cdp/

Newgen Software to acquire Number Theory

Number Theory’s platform, AI Studio, brings intuitive AI/ML to every enterprise, while unifying the entire lifecycle of data engineering.

https://gilbane.com/2022/01/newgen-software-to-acquire-number-theory/

Progress updates Telerik and Progress Kendo UI

In addition to UI libraries for .NET and JavaScript frameworks the 50+ new components and day-one support for .NET 6, Visual Studio 2022 and Angular 13.

https://gilbane.com/2022/01/progress-telerik-and-progress-kendo-ui/

Ceros acquires Oroson

Deal adds video and audio support to the company’s MarkUp product to support creative collaboration across all design projects.

https://gilbane.com/2022/01/ceros-acquires-oroson/

All content technology news

