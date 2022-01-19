Progress updates Telerik and Progress Kendo UI

Progress announced the R1 2022 release of Progress Telerik and Progress Kendo UI, .NET and JavaScript UI libraries for app development. With the latest Developer Tools release, Progress is delivering new UI components and advanced features for .NET and JavaScript with its native UI component suites for Blazor, Angular and React. The release also includes REPL Playgrounds for Blazor and ASP.NET Core enabling developers to write, run, save and share code snippets in the browser, and support for .NET 6 and Visual Studio 2022 across all Telerik UI tools. In addition, Progress is simplifying the collaboration between developers and designers by expanding its design kits for Figma with new components, and adding theme improvements to its .NET and JavaScript libraries.

Progress also released enhancements and new components for .NET web, mobile and desktop development across its UI libraries, reporting, testing and mocking tools, including Telerik UI for ASP.NET MVC, Telerik UI for ASP.NET Core, Telerik UI for ASP.NET AJAX, Telerik UI for Xamarin, Telerik UI for WPF, Telerik UI for WinForms, Telerik Reporting, Telerik JustMock and Telerik Test Studio Dev Edition. The Telerik and Kendo UI R1 2022 release is available today.

https://www.telerik.com/support/whats-new