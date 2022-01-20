Newgen Software to acquire Number Theory

Newgen Software, a provider of a unified digital transformation platform, is pleased to announce that it is acquiring India-based Number Theory, an AI/ML (artificial intelligence and machine learning) data science platform company, subject to the completion of conditions as stated in the approved Share Purchase Agreement. Number Theory’s platform, AI Studio, brings intuitive AI/ML to every enterprise, while unifying the entire lifecycle of data engineering, from data preparation to model development and monitoring. It empowers both citizen and expert data scientists to work faster and more efficiently, thereby helping in accomplishing key machine learning tasks in just hours or days, not months. This acquisition is meant to strengthen Newgen’s low code digital transformation platform, NewgenONE, with AI/ML modeling and data analytics capabilities.

