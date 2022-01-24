Translations.com updates ServiceNow integration

Translations.com, the technology division of TransPerfect, provider of language and technology solutions for global business, announced the certification of the new GlobalLink Connect for ServiceNow integration.

GlobalLink Connect for ServiceNow, a Now Certified App, is Translations.com’s all-in-one solution to initiate, automate, control, track, and complete all facets of the translation process, all within the ServiceNow user interface. The combination of ServiceNow’s workflow automation platform and GlobalLink’s extended localization workflow capabilities provides users with a comprehensive solution for managing global enterprise content with minimal effort and virtually little to no IT overhead. When combined with GlobalLink AI, ServiceNow offers users reduced costs and time-to-market while still maintaining high quality translations. New features of the certified GlobalLink Connect for ServiceNow integration include:

Agent chat translated into the user’s native language (compatibility with ServiceNow Rome and Quebec versions)

Support for translation of both portal content and tables

Ability to connect multiple GlobalLink Project Director (PD) initiatives and configure custom attributes

Elimination of the chat role requirement

Simplified automatic submission

https://www.translations.com ▪︎ https://www.servicenow.com