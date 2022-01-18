Acquia adds retail machine learning models to CDP

Acquia announced advanced retail machine learning models for Acquia Customer Data Platform (CDP), designed to increase customer lifetime value. Among these is a new “market basket” model to drive digital commerce conversions by intelligently bundling relevant products, to help retailers to better understand the behavior of their customers. The market basket model for Acquia CDP is an analytics solution that helps retailers effectively pair products, price packages and gain a deeper understanding of their customers’ buying preferences. This model works by identifying correlations between items frequently purchased together to make smarter recommendations to end customers.

https://www.acquia.com/newsroom/press-releases/acquia-introduces-retail-machine-learning-models-increase-customer-lifetime