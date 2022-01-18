dtSearch updates product line

dtSearch announced a new version, 2101.02, of its product line to instantly search for terabytes of online and offline data, spanning multiple folders, emails including attachments and nested attachments, online data and other databases. The product line covers enterprise and developer applications. The developer SDKs also make available dtSearch’s document filters. Developer applications can run “on premises” or in a cloud environment like Azure or AWS. The new version includes:

Windows 11, Windows Server 2022, and .NET 6 added as supported platform/environments

Apple silicon M1/ARM developer build for the dtSearch Engine for macOS

Multithreaded 64-bit indexer preview feature for much faster indexing on multicore Windows and Linux systems

Search dialog box improvements for handling large numbers of indexes

Support for the new 64-bit versions of Adobe Acrobat and Adobe Reader for end-user PDF display with highlighted hits

Addition of Korean Hancom Office HWPX to dtSearch document filters

https://www.dtsearch.com/ReleaseNotes.html