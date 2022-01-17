AWS joins MACH Alliance

MACH Alliance, a group of independent tech companies dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems, announced today that Amazon Web Services (AWS) has joined as an Enabler member.

MACH Alliance announced in December its new Enabler membership category, which was created for companies that are utilized by MACH organizations to deliver a service or technology but they themselves do not offer a direct MACH solution. They are, therefore, enabling a MACH provider but don’t offer a direct MACH solution. A MACH architecture, which stands for Microservices, API-first, Cloud native and Headless (MACH), gives companies a deeper level of agility, allowing them to deliver new features to their customers at speed. This architecture has spread from e-commerce to store systems and is now changing the way enterprise software is developed and utilized across virtually every industry, not just commerce.

https://machalliance.org/insights/aws-joins-mach-alliance