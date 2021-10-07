Apache Software Foundation announces OpenOffice 4.1.11

The Apache Software Foundation (ASF) announced Apache OpenOffice 4.1.11, the Open Source office-document productivity suite. Apache OpenOffice supports more than 40 languages, offers hundreds of ready-to-use extensions, and is a productivity suite for governments seeking to meet mandates for using ISO/IEC standard Open Document Format (ODF) files. Apache OpenOffice comprises six productivity applications: Writer (word processor), Calc (spreadsheet tool), Impress (presentation editor), Draw (vector graphics drawing editor), Math (mathematical formula editor), and Base (database management program).

The OpenOffice suite ships for Windows, macOS, and Linux. Apache OpenOffice is available as a free download to all users at 100% no cost, charge, or fees of any kind. Apache OpenOffice is available on the Windows 11 Store as of 5 October 2021. The 14th release under the auspices of the ASF, OpenOffice v4.1.11 reflects dozens of improvements, features, and bug fixes that include:

New Writer Fontworks gallery

Updated document types where hyperlink is allowed

Updated Windows Installer

Increased font size in Help

In addition, the project is mitigating 5 CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) reports, three of which will be disclosed on 11 October, in coordination with The Document Foundation.

https://openoffice.apache.org