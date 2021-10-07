CCC adds SciBite Semantic Search capability within RightFind Navigate

Copyright Clearance Center (CCC) announced the availability of Semantic Search within RightFind Navigate through a partnership with SciBite, a semantic technology organization. CCC also announced several features to RightFind Enterprise.

Through semantic enrichment in RightFind Enterprise, now extended to RightFind Navigate, users can locate relevant data beyond just the specific words used, letting them find more relevant data associated with similar words and phrases. Established controlled vocabularies, such as SciBite’s VOCabs, which apply an explicit, unique meaning and description to scientific terms, provide comprehensive coverage of relevant terminology and the foundation necessary for an effective literature monitoring strategy. RightFind Navigate enables researchers to find relevant content easily through contextualized discovery that is based on machine learning and smart data. RightFind Navigate unifies searching across multiple licensed content sources, publicly available data, and internal proprietary content.

Features added to RightFind Enterprise include:

See available reuse rights in personal and shared libraries to minimize infringement risk without interrupting workflows

Order multiple articles in personal or shared libraries with one click

View the average rating from colleagues for an article in shared libraries, including the number of reviews

Easily view a large number of supplemental material files in one convenient list.

https://www.copyright.com/ccc-launches-semantic-search-capability-within-rightfind-navigate-through-partnership-with-scibite/