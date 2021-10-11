DataStax extends Stargate

DataStax, mostly known for AstraDB the multi-cloud database based on Apache Cassandra, announced the addition of new capabilities to its Stargate Gateway product, a data gateway deployed between client applications and databases, that exposes the database layer as multiple APIs offering flexibility to the way you expose your data.

The APIs in question are the Document, REST, CQL and GraphQL. As such under the Document API you can modify and query data stored as unstructured JSON documents in collections. The REST API exposes CRUD access to data stored in Cassandra tables, while under the CQL API you can access those tables using Cassandra’s native query language CQL. Lastly, under the GraphQL API you can easily modify and query table data using GraphQL types, queries, and mutations. The GraphQL API has now been extended so developers can create tables and define schemas in Apache Cassandra without the need to work directly with CQL.

Through integration with the Apollo Gateway it can also interface with other databases that support GraphQL including MongoDB, MySQL and PostgreSQL, as well with data stores on AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. Stargate is available as part of the Astra DB cloud service.

