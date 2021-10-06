John Snow Labs announces free no-code natural language processing tools

John Snow Labs, a Healthcare AI and NLP company and developer of the Spark NLP library, announced that it will enable free access to its enterprise-grade Annotation Lab and NLP Server software for all users. The Annotation Lab, a data labeling and AI/ML solution for teams, enables users to annotate documents, images, and videos. The software automatically trains models using active learning and transfer learning. The project-based workflow helps users leverage real-time analytics on productivity, dataset bias, and inter-annotator agreement.

The enterprise solution also supports strong user management and role-based access, fully versioned and auditable completions, customizable workflows and tags, the ability to use custom models and embeddings, and integration with other tools using an API. Users can install the Annotation Lab within their own software infrastructure, including in air-gap networks, avoiding the need to share any data. There are no limits on the number of deployments, users, and customers. The NLP Server grants users access to thousands of pretrained out-of-the-box NLP models, enabling their use with no coding or data science experience necessary. Users can simply install the server as a single Docker container or on a cloud compute instance and access APIs.

