DataStax announces K8ssandra on VMware Marketplace

DataStax announced that K8ssandra, an open-source distribution of Apache Cassandra on Kubernetes, is available on the VMware Marketplace. VMware Marketplace enables customers to discover and deploy compatible, validated third-party solutions to VMware environments. Once validated, partners can easily publish their solutions for VMware customers across platforms. Customers will be able to access these third-party partner solutions directly from their cloud environments, while also being able to experience the convenience of features such as notifications, reporting, and analytics.

Every element of a modern data application should embody the cloud native principles of scale, elasticity, self-healing, and observability. K8ssandra is at the forefront of the move to cloud native data on Kubernetes. K8ssandra combines the flexible, cloud-native benefits of Kubernetes together with the global scale of Cassandra — the NoSQL database used by enterprises including Apple, Instagram, Netflix, Sky, Spotify, TikTok, Uber, and Yelp. It is a complete operational data platform for Kubernetes including APIs, monitoring, and backups, providing database administrators (DBAs) and site reliability engineers (SREs) elastic scale for data on Kubernetes.

https://www.datastax.com