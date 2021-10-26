Adobe announced the next generation of Creative Cloud

At Adobe MAX, the company announced major updates across Creative Cloud flagship applications powered by Adobe Sensei, accelerated the video creation process with the addition of Frame.io and advanced 3D and immersive authoring abilities. Adobe also previewed new collaboration capabilities with the introduction of Creative Cloud Canvas, Creative Cloud Spaces and betas of Photoshop and Illustrator on the web.

In support of the company’s Content Authenticity Initiative, Adobe shipped Content Credentials in Photoshop, an opt-in feature that shows a creator’s identity and edit history to ensure they are getting attribution for their work; Content Credentials will also connect to NFT marketplaces. The company also introduced a subscription model on Behance to enable creators to monetize their work. For details on all the announcements see:

https://www.maxpresskit.com/announcements/