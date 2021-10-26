Progress releases MOVEit 2021.1

Progress announced the latest release of Progress MOVEit, secure, automated Managed File Transfer (MFT) software that can be deployed as-a-service, on-premises and in the cloud. MOVEit provides improved support for Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1 compliance. This release also includes feature updates for improved levels of resilience, scalability and usability. WCAG 2.1 defines how to make web content more accessible to people with disabilities including visual, auditory, physical, speech, cognitive, language, learning, and neurological disabilities. Also added:

New MySQL Database – A new and more robust MySQL database engine for MOVEit Transfer and MOVEit Automation to improve availability and supportability of the deployment.

A new and more robust MySQL database engine for MOVEit Transfer and MOVEit Automation to improve availability and supportability of the deployment. Simultaneous Task Runs Count Update – MOVEit Automation administrators can set the Maximum Running Tasks limit to above 100 (subject to licensing). This update ensures that customers performing enterprise-level workloads can achieve maximum throughput.

MOVEit Automation administrators can set the Maximum Running Tasks limit to above 100 (subject to licensing). This update ensures that customers performing enterprise-level workloads can achieve maximum throughput. Support for Embedded Images in HTML Emails – MOVEit Automation now supports JPEG and PNG-format embedded images in HTML-formatted emails. Task creators have the option to include images in emails when adding Send Email as a Next Action in Traditional and Synchronization tasks, Send Email as a step element in Advanced tasks, or as a destination email attachment in Traditional and Advanced tasks.

