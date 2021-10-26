Acquia builds out Digital Experience Platform (DXP)

Acquia announced major updates to the Acquia Open Digital Experience Platform (DXP). These are aimed at accelerating the development and optimization of composable digital experiences by bringing together the workflows of siloed digital marketing and development teams within a single platform. Automated and machine learning features in both Drupal Cloud and Marketing Cloud, which together comprise Acquia Open DXP, make it easier to launch new websites, applications and marketing campaigns with modular components.

Updates to the Drupal Cloud developer experience streamline and connect workflows to help fusion teams with no-code/low-code solutions that span DevOps, WebOps, ContentOps and ExperienceOps.

Acquia Code Studio: A new cloud-based development environment integrates with GitLab and Acquia Cloud IDE.

A new cloud-based development environment integrates with GitLab and Acquia Cloud IDE. Acquia Cloud Actions: A new, collaborative release management process automates the process of deploying and managing code to the Acquia Cloud environment.

A new, collaborative release management process automates the process of deploying and managing code to the Acquia Cloud environment. Acquia Digital Commerce Integrations: No-code Acquia Site Studio pre-built integration components make it possible for anyone to assemble digital commerce experiences, including rich product experiences with Acquia’s DAM and PIM.

Updates to Acquia Marketing Cloud, include features focused on composable machine learning, analytics, privacy and multi-tenant distributed marketing to support teams across CampaignOps and and MLOps.

