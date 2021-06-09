RWS brings back Language Weaver brand

RWS, provider of technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property services, announced the return of Language Weaver, a pioneering brand in automatic language translation. Language Weaver, which combines RWS’s linguistic expertise with SDL’s and Iconic’s technologies, will now represent RWS’s machine translation platform.

Founded in 2002 Language Weaver commercialized new approaches to automatic language translation based on machine learning. Acquired by SDL in 2010, the Language Weaver brand was retired in 2015 and renamed SDL Machine Translation. The technology, through continual investment, evolved from statistical machine translation to neural machine translation, capable of instantly translating content across 2,700 language combinations. RWS acquired SDL in 2020, and is now bringing back the Language Weaver brand.

Building machine translation (MT) models has traditionally required specialists. The Language Weaver platform allows anyone to provide real-time feedback on translations and fine-tune generic language models. Behind the scenes the platform also constantly looks for ways to improve the quality of translations. The technology benefits any business or industry dealing with large volumes of multilingual content. Language Weaver can be integrated with any software or platform, from Microsoft Office, to chatbots and eCommerce platforms.

https://www.rws.com/language-weaver/

Related articles: