SocialChorus and Dynamic Signal merge

SocialChorus and Dynamic Signal, two high-growth SaaS companies in the digital employee experience (DEX) space, announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. Sumeru Equity Partners (SEP) will make a significant new growth investment in SocialChorus and subsequently fund the combination with Dynamic Signal. In addition, senior management and existing investors of both companies will invest a meaningful stake into the transaction.

SocialChorus and Dynamic Signal are on a mission to transform how companies connect every worker with the right information at the right time. This combination will accelerate the move away from destination site delivery models to an orchestrated digital employee experience that fosters employee productivity and well-being.

SocialChorus and Dynamic Signal will unite under Gary Nakamura, CEO of SocialChorus, and an executive team comprised of Dynamic Signal and SocialChorus team members. Three representatives from the Dynamic Signal board of directors, including Eric Brown, CEO of Dynamic Signal, will join the current SocialChorus board of directors to form the board of the combined company.

