Snowflake unveiled new product innovations for the Data Cloud, including data programmability, global data governance, and platform optimizations.
Data programmability:
- Snowpark. With initial support for Java and Scala, Snowflake’s developer experience, Snowpark, allows data engineers, data scientists, and developers to build using their preferred language and execute these within Snowflake.
- Java UDFs. With Java user-defined-functions (UDFs), customers can bring their custom code and business logic to Snowflake.
- Unstructured data. Snowflake’s unstructured data support enables customers to store, govern, process, and share file data alongside their structured and semi-structured data.
- SQL API. The Snowflake SQL API enables applications to call Snowflake directly through a REST API.
Global governance:
- Classification. Snowflake’s classification capability automatically detects personally identifiable information (PII) in a given table and leverages the tagging framework to annotate the data.
- Anonymized views. This can be used to protect privacy and identity in a dataset.
Platform:
- Improved Storage Economics. Better compression, and reduced storage costs.
- Improved Support for Interactive Experiences. Updates released for high volume and low latency workload requirements improve query throughput on a single compute cluster.
- Usage Dashboard. New usage dashboard helps customers better understand usage and costs across the platform.
