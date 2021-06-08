Snowflake adds features

Snowflake unveiled new product innovations for the Data Cloud, including data programmability, global data governance, and platform optimizations.

Data programmability:

With initial support for Java and Scala, Snowflake’s developer experience, Snowpark, allows data engineers, data scientists, and developers to build using their preferred language and execute these within Snowflake. Java UDFs. With Java user-defined-functions (UDFs), customers can bring their custom code and business logic to Snowflake.

With Java user-defined-functions (UDFs), customers can bring their custom code and business logic to Snowflake. Unstructured data. Snowflake’s unstructured data support enables customers to store, govern, process, and share file data alongside their structured and semi-structured data.

Snowflake’s unstructured data support enables customers to store, govern, process, and share file data alongside their structured and semi-structured data. SQL API. The Snowflake SQL API enables applications to call Snowflake directly through a REST API.

Global governance:

Snowflake’s classification capability automatically detects personally identifiable information (PII) in a given table and leverages the tagging framework to annotate the data. Anonymized views. This can be used to protect privacy and identity in a dataset.

Platform:

Better compression, and reduced storage costs. Improved Support for Interactive Experiences. Updates released for high volume and low latency workload requirements improve query throughput on a single compute cluster.

Updates released for high volume and low latency workload requirements improve query throughput on a single compute cluster. Usage Dashboard. New usage dashboard helps customers better understand usage and costs across the platform.

https://www.snowflake.com