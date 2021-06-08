Snowflake unveiled new product innovations for the Data Cloud, including data programmability, global data governance, and platform optimizations.

Data programmability:

  • Snowpark. With initial support for Java and Scala, Snowflake’s developer experience, Snowpark, allows data engineers, data scientists, and developers to build using their preferred language and execute these within Snowflake.
  • Java UDFs. With Java user-defined-functions (UDFs), customers can bring their custom code and business logic to Snowflake.
  • Unstructured data. Snowflake’s unstructured data support enables customers to store, govern, process, and share file data alongside their structured and semi-structured data.
  • SQL API. The Snowflake SQL API enables applications to call Snowflake directly through a REST API.

Global governance:

  • Classification. Snowflake’s classification capability automatically detects personally identifiable information (PII) in a given table and leverages the tagging framework to annotate the data.
  • Anonymized views. This can be used to protect privacy and identity in a dataset.

Platform:

  • Improved Storage Economics. Better compression, and reduced storage costs.
  • Improved Support for Interactive Experiences. Updates released for high volume and low latency workload requirements improve query throughput on a single compute cluster.
  • Usage Dashboard. New usage dashboard helps customers better understand usage and costs across the platform.

