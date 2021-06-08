FileCloud releases FileCloud 21.1

FileCloud 21.1, the latest version of the company’s cloud-agnostic enterprise file sync, sharing and data governance platform, places speed and security at the heart of its new update. FileCloud 21.1 is significantly faster than the previous version, with increased efficiency and the ability to handle higher loads. The system software applications have been upgraded for optimal performance on Apache, PHP, MongoDB and SOLR. The customer experience has also been enhanced, with a new, streamlined user interface along with the debut of a log-in wizard that makes setting up and changing the Drive configuration easy.

Accessibility improvements mean that FileCloud is now compliant with VPAT Guideline 2.1, which requires that all functionality be available from the keyboard.

Seamless integration with Microsoft Office allows users to take advantage of sensitivity labels that users can apply to files. These labels, which travel with the data in FileCloud, ensure security and compliance wherever the file travels.

Admins are now tied to roles to make it easier to assign permissions. This gives more control when allowing access to the admin portal.

FileCloud Drive will take advantage of Apple’s latest operating system, macOS Big Sur, running Apple silicon.

https://www.getfilecloud.co