Globaledit adds creative workflow features for automation

Globaledit, provider of creative workflow management solutions, helps creative teams produce and distribute content. Globaledit’s cloud based digital asset management platform already provided project management for creatives and marketers focused on producing visual Assets. Now, the company announced a way for creative and marketing teams to automate steps throughout the entire creative & marketing workflow. Globaledit’s Marketplace and Workflow Automation Recipes optimize workflow through the complete lifecycle of an asset, ingest to distribution. This allows users to create workflow rules based on business logic to automate tasks within production processes and demonstrate how the entire technology stack can communicate.

Globaledit’s Marketplace allows organizations to choose from hundreds of apps that natively integrate with Globaledit. The Globaledit marketplace encompasses turnkey integrations with partners across project management, digital asset management and content management systems. Globaledit also is introducing iterations of existing features, including:

Projects allow for a customizable dashboard so project managers, creative leaders or stakeholders can manage workflows across multiple productions, teams & product lines.

Sync 2.0, new additions to Globaledit’s Sync tool allow creatives to automatically sync full capture sessions.

Enhanced Search allows users to search for assets via metadata with expandable search terms and asset recommendations.

https://www.globaledit.com/blog/globaledit-introduces-creative-workflow-features-focused-on-automation/