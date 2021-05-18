Workato introduces Automation HQ and Accelerators

Workato unveiled a series of products to enable customers to more effectively develop business process automations that drive improvements in the experiences of their customers and employees, and the operational efficiency of their organization.

Automation HQ is a set of capabilities in the Workato platform that companies can use to accelerate the scaling of automation across the enterprise from a single platform. It helps teams across an organization to work with the agility of a startup while tapping into the resources and shared knowledge of the enterprise. It also provides IT teams with the essential centralized tools to manage users, data, connections and recipes across multiple workspaces in an organization.

Federated Workspaces – expand the ability of administrators to centrally provision workspaces and control apps, tasks, and other resources.

– expand the ability of administrators to centrally provision workspaces and control apps, tasks, and other resources. Business Operations Console – improve visibility and reporting for administrators across workspaces.

– improve visibility and reporting for administrators across workspaces. Advanced Lifecycle Management – make it easy for users of varying technical skills to collaborate on lifecycle management.

Workato connectors include: RPA – UiPath, Celonis and Ephesoft; RevOps – Dun & Bradstreet, ZoomInfo, LinkedIn and Eloqua; HR – Greenhouse, Google Workspace, UKG and SuccessFactors.

Workato Automation Accelerators for common critical business processes include: Enterprise Data Hub, LT Pipeline for Snowflake, Autonomous Operations Framework, Intelligent Invoice Processing, Approvals Bot for Slack & Teams, Campaign Launchpad.

https://www.workato.com/