SoundHound adds 22 languages to Houndify Voice AI platform

SoundHound Inc., a provider of voice AI and conversational intelligence technologies, has announced the expansion of its Houndify Voice AI platform to 22 languages. Now, developers employing Houndify can add conversational intelligence to their products and services for users across the globe. The company also announced plans to add over 100 languages and variations as part of its commitment to provide the most comprehensive voice AI solution to brands and users everywhere. Companies seeking to create omnichannel voice experiences can now access the majority of the languages their customers speak, including Spanish, Portuguese, French, Indian-accented English, German, Dutch, Italian, Korean, Japanese, Mandarin, Russian, Polish, Swedish, Arabic, Turkish, Hebrew, and more.

Houndify’s voice recognition is the result of a combination of Speech-to-Meaning and Deep Meaning Understanding technologies. Advancements in Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) and Natural Language Understanding (NLU) enable the Houndify Voice AI platform to track speech in real-time, understanding the meaning even before the user has finished speaking and delivering the smartest voice experience possible. Developers interested in exploring the Houndify platform can visit Houndify.com to register for a free account or visit our blog.

https://www.skyword.com/