Strapi releases Strapi CMS 3.6

Strapi, provider of an open-source “headless” content management system (CMS), announced the release of Strapi v3.6, including a content internationalization (i18n) feature in the Community Edition. Community users can now manage their content in multiple languages. Strapi provides “backend” functionality for web and mobile applications or any type of IoT devices. It is also particularly suitable for websites designed according to the Jamstack model (JavaScript, API and pre-rendered markup, without web servers). Strapi is designed to work with front-end frameworks including React, Gatsby, Vue.js, Next.js or any static site generator, and it supports many databases and can be requested using both REST and GraphQL APIs. Community users can:

Create multilingual websites or apps: Users can create and manage content in multiple languages and for multiple locales.

Users can create and manage content in multiple languages and for multiple locales. Personalize and localize content: Users are able to customize messages and content delivered to each target audience taking into account their language and geographical location.

Users are able to customize messages and content delivered to each target audience taking into account their language and geographical location. Set up efficient publishing workflows: Through integrations with the Draft & Publish system and the Role Based Access Control feature, users can manage editing and publishing permissions per locales in their admin panel.

Through integrations with the Draft & Publish system and the Role Based Access Control feature, users can manage editing and publishing permissions per locales in their admin panel. API evolution: New API to let the users fetch content by locale.

https://strapi.io