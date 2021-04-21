Qumu introduces live captioning for enterprise video

Qumu Corporation, a provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, announced the development and release of its live captioning capabilities. The new release of Qumu Cloud provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based translation of voice to on-screen captions for video viewers. Developed by Qumu’s cloud engineering team, it is available to all Qumu customers and included in the license subscription.

Qumu’s new live captioning is designed from the ground up to enable reliable, scalable hosting of virtual events of any size. The feature is currently available in two languages, English and Japanese, with the plan to quickly expand to additional languages. Qumu’s on-demand, or asynchronous, captioning remains available in over 25 languages. Qumu’s live captioning is immediately available as part of the Qumu offering, without the need to upgrade or add on services. To maintain top standards, Qumu is working closely with customers, including a national pharmacy and COVID-19 vaccine administer, to improve the accuracy, viewing and user experience with multiple upgrades planned throughout the year.

