Adobe unveils updates across Adobe Experience Cloud

Adobe introduced innovations across Adobe Experience Cloud, unveiling new enterprise applications with Adobe Journey Optimizer and Adobe Customer Journey Analytics, its next generation Real-time Customer Data Platform (CDP), its Marketing System of Record through the integration of Workfront, and new Adobe Experience Platform capabilities to deliver real-time personalization and new content and intelligent commerce capabilities:

New Adobe Journey Optimizer : is designed to help marketers optimize the customer journey across any outbound or inbound customer touchpoint.

: is designed to help marketers optimize the customer journey across any outbound or inbound customer touchpoint. Next Generation Adobe Real-time CDP : is architected for first-party, data-driven customer acquisition and engagement. The B2B edition of Adobe Real-time CDP allows customers to bring together both individual and account profiles.

: is architected for first-party, data-driven customer acquisition and engagement. The B2B edition of Adobe Real-time CDP allows customers to bring together both individual and account profiles. New Customer Journey Analytics : allow brands to integrate and standardize their online and offline customer data to visualize it in a unified view.

: allow brands to integrate and standardize their online and offline customer data to visualize it in a unified view. New Marketing System of Record : Adobe’s new Marketing System of Record will be the single source of truth for connecting and managing work across the marketing lifecycle.

: Adobe’s new Marketing System of Record will be the single source of truth for connecting and managing work across the marketing lifecycle. Adobe Experience Manager : includes Headless Content Management System (CMS) capabilities. The new Adobe Experience Manager Assets Essentials will become the default asset management capability.

: includes Headless Content Management System (CMS) capabilities. The new Adobe Experience Manager Assets Essentials will become the default asset management capability. New Adobe Commerce Capabilities : With Adobe Sensei, Product Recommendations unlock ways for customers to discover products, and Live Search delivers fast, relevant results.

: With Adobe Sensei, Product Recommendations unlock ways for customers to discover products, and Live Search delivers fast, relevant results. New Adobe Experience Platform Collection Enterprise: allows companies to use Adobe’s distributed, edge network for collecting data and sending it to Adobe’s applications and platform or any other system. And the new lightweight data collection SDKs help ensure that applications are highly performant.

