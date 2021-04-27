Coveo announces Coveo for Adobe Experience Manager

Coveo, provider of AI-powered relevance platforms that transform search, recommendations, and personalization within digital experiences, announced Coveo for Adobe. The new offering brings improved search and discovery to Coveo’s customers that use Adobe Experience Manager (AEM).

With the deprecation of Adobe’s Search & Promote product, organizations using AEM have had to rely on Apache Lucene and Solr to power search. Coveo for Adobe offers a search replacement option that makes it easier for marketers and developers alike to bring AI to search. By combining pre-packaged machine learning models for site search, ecommerce, customer service, and the workplace, alongside a rich toolset of connectors and UI components, Coveo helps organizations quickly optimize their digital experiences, and the websites, portals and apps that define them.

https://www.coveo.com/en/products/integrations/coveo-for-adobe