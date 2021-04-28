Atlassian announces new products and updates

Atlassian Corporation Plc unveiled new products and updates to connect the work happening across all parts of an organization. Announcements include Point A, an Atlassian program to create new products in collaboration with customers; and Jira Work Management, a new product that brings Jira to non-technical teams. Products from the Point A program:

Jira Product Discovery helps product managers by serving as the place to capture insights and opportunities, prioritize impact, and engage teams around product plans from discovery through delivery.

Team Central serves as an organization's connective tissue, helping teams connect and communicate progress, and enables teams to create an organized home where they can track goals and share status updates.

Compass gives software development teams a bird's eye view of the digital services across their organization, connecting engineering output with the teams that support it in a single place.

Halp, a recently acquired product, is a modern ticketing help desk that integrates with Slack and Microsoft teams, making request management conversational for everyone.

