Tenovos and Wrike partner

Tenovos announced that it has teamed up with Wrike, a collaborative work management solution that’s now part of Citrix, to bring marketing professionals an intelligent document and work management platform that allows them to work collaboratively in one flexible, scalable platform. With global companies adopting hybrid work models in a post-pandemic era, organizations are seeking out holistic solutions that help teams work productively together, no matter where they are. Wrike’s versatile and intelligent collaborative work management platform combined with Tenovos’ digital asset management tool gives marketers a “single source of truth” for managing projects, workflows, and content creation, as well as storage and distribution.

https://www.wrike.com/ ▪︎ https://tenovos.com