DRUID and convedo partner in the UK and DACH region

DRUID, provider of specialists in conversational AI technologies, and convedo, provider of Intelligent Process Automation expertise, announced their collaboration to deliver the DRUID Chatbot Authoring Platform in the UK and DACH region, (Germany (D), Austria (A), and Switzerland (CH)). convedo helps the world’s organizations succeed with Intelligent Process Automation using best-of-breed platforms and will now introduce conversational artificial intelligence (AI) technology to more companies from various industries. DRUID provides a platform for designing, developing, and integrating a chatbot tailored to specific business needs and objectives.

DRUID is an AI-driven, no-code chatbot authoring platform that has a robust integration capability into back-end systems. The natural language processing technology included in the platform supports over 45 languages and offers more than 500 pre-built conversational AI templates covering business scenarios across multiple industries and roles. Moreover, the native connector with UiPath adds conversational capabilities to the hyper-automation platform.

https://www.druidai.com/druid-ai-partners-convedo-automation-uk-dach/ ▪︎ https://www.convedo.com