Cloudera releases Cloud-Native Operational Database

Cloudera, an enterprise data cloud company, announced the availability of the Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) Operational Database on both Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure. CDP Operational Database is a fully managed cloud-native operational database with scale, performance, and reliability. Optimized to be deployed anywhere, on any cloud platform, CDP Operational Database aligns with the cloud infrastructure strategy best suited for the business.

CDP Operational Database works across public and private cloud environments, including on-premises. It enables application developers to deliver prototypes in under an hour on their choice of cloud, with the power to easily scale to petabytes of data. Application developers can deliver mission-critical applications with speed because CDP Operational Database auto-scales, auto-heals and auto-tunes based on workload needs. CDP Operational Database is now generally available on AWS and Azure.

