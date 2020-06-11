Cloudera announces Cloudera Data Platform Private Cloud

Cloudera announced the the premiere of Cloudera Data Platform Private Cloud (CDP Private Cloud). CDP Private Cloud is built for hybrid cloud, seamlessly connecting on-premises environments to public clouds with consistent, built-in security and governance. CDP Private Cloud, built on Red Hat OpenShift, is an enterprise data cloud that separates compute and storage for greater agility, ease of use, and more efficient use of private and public cloud infrastructure. Together, Red Hat OpenShift and CDP Private Cloud help create an essential hybrid, multi-cloud data architecture, enabling teams to rapidly onboard mission-critical applications and run them anywhere, without disrupting existing ones. Companies can now collect, enrich, report, serve and model enterprise data for any business use case in any cloud. CDP Private Cloud is in tech preview for select customers and is expected to be generally available later this summer.

