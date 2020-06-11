DRE’s DOC Analytics generates network meta-analysis with natural language question search

Doctor Evidence (DRE) has updated their newly launched DOC Analytics (“Digital Outcome Conversion”) platform with network meta-analysis (NMA) capabilities. DOC Analytics provides immediate quantitative insights into the universe of medical information using artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) and natural language processing (NLP). With the addition of indirect treatment comparison and landscape analysis using NMA, DOC Analytics is a critical, daily-use tool for strategic functions in life sciences companies. DOC Analytics allows users to conduct analyses comprised of real-time results from clinical trials, real-world evidence (RWE), published literature, and any custom imported data to yield insightful direct meta-analysis, network-meta analysis, cohort analysis, or bespoke statistical outputs. Analyses are informed by AI/ML and can be made fit-to-purpose with filters for demographics, comorbidities, sub-populations, inclusion/exclusion selections, and other relevant parameters.

