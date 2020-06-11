GIGXR announces new immersive learning system

GIGXR, Inc., a provider of extended reality (XR) learning systems for instructor-led teaching and training, announced the availability of its GIG Immersive Learning System for the Fall 2020 Northern Hemisphere academic year. The cloud-based System was created to enhance learning outcomes while simplifying complex, real-life teaching and training scenarios in medical and nursing schools, higher education, healthcare and hospitals. The GIG Immersive Learning System is available for demos and pre-order now, and includes three core components:

Remote and Socially Distanced Learning: Enables teaching and training with students in a distributed classroom through extended reality. Students can be co-located, remote or safely socially distanced, and participate in sessions anywhere using 3D mixed reality immersive devices and mobile phones, tablets or laptops for a 2.5D experience.

Mixed Reality Applications: GIGXR’s products HoloPatient and HoloHuman run on Microsoft’s HoloLens 2, placing the 3D digital world in a collaborative physical space for safe development of clinical skills and exploration into human pathologies and anatomies.

Immersive Learning Platform: Cloud-based infrastructure that supports GIGXR’s mixed reality applications and remote learning capabilities with additional features such as visual login, instructor content creation, holographic content management, session planning, roles and rights, license management, security, privacy, and long-term data management.

https://www.gigxr.com/