SAS and Microsoft partner on analytics and AI

Microsoft Corp. and SAS announced an extensive technology and go-to-market strategic partnership. The two companies will enable customers to run their SAS workloads in the cloud, and will migrate SAS’ analytical products and industry solutions onto Microsoft Azure as the preferred cloud provider for the SAS Cloud. SAS’ industry solutions and expertise will also bring value to Microsoft’s customers across health care, financial services and many other industries. This will include optimizing SAS Viya, the latest release of the company’s cloud-native offering, for Azure as well as integrating SAS’ deep portfolio of industry solutions into the Azure Marketplace. Additionally, Microsoft and SAS will explore opportunities to integrate SAS analytics capabilities, including industry-specific models, within Azure and Dynamics 365 and build new market-ready joint solutions for customers that are natively integrated with SAS services across multiple vertical industries. Microsoft and SAS are already supporting customers with solutions that help them capitalize on the vast amount of data being generated by the Internet of Things by combining Microsoft’s Azure IoT platform with SAS’ edge-to-cloud IoT analytics and AI capabilities. Additional SAS products and solutions will begin rolling out later this year.

https://www.sas.com/, https://news.microsoft.com