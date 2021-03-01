OneTrust acquires DocuVision’s Redacted.ai

OneTrust announced the acquisition of DocuVision Inc. and its Redacted.ai solution to expand OneTrust automated data redaction capabilities. The combined technology, OneTrust Data Redaction, is available now and helps privacy, legal, and information security teams find, redact, and protect sensitive and personal information in documents and emails. OneTrust Data Redaction, integrated into the OneTrust privacy, security, and data governance platform, is a complete automated data subject rights (DSAR) workflow including intake, ID verification, discovery, redaction, and secure response.

Many privacy laws give individuals the right to make requests about their data, such as the right to access under the GDPR and CCPA. Organizations must redact other’s personal information and sensitive corporate information before providing the requested information to the requestor. The combination of OneTrust Data Redaction and OneTrust’s DSAR Automation technology integrates advanced data redaction to automate the DSAR process with deep data discovery, redaction, ID verification, and secure communication technologies.

In addition to DSAR automation, OneTrust Data Redaction brings enterprise data redaction capabilities into the OneTrust platform to support use cases such as litigation or M&A disclosures and Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests. Vendors, such as file storage systems, virtual data room companies, eDiscovery products, and case management solutions, can also partner with Redacted.ai to add intelligent redaction capabilities into their offering.

