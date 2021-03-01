Contentstack partners with Uniform to deliver personalized sites

Contentstack announced Uniform has joined its Catalysts partner program. Contentstack’s Catalysts program is an ecosystem of technology and service providers to accelerate digital experience innovation. Uniform will offer Contentstack users a MACH-enabled platform to help enterprise organizations create fast personalized sites that engage their customers. Uniform brings the personalization features of a Digital Experience Platform (DXP) to Jamstack applications. By connecting modern developer tools and edge-based personalization to MACH technologies, Uniform enables instant, global scaling, reduced cost, and faster time-to-market without requiring expensive, time-consuming re-platforming.

Contentstack’s content management capabilities combined with Uniform’s headless personalization helps enterprises satisfy IT priorities, such as time-to-market and modern development frameworks, as well as marketing priorities, such as compelling content and personalized experiences based on real-time intent. Catalysts work with partners to drive market visibility, manage growth opportunities and deliver transformational customer success. Contentstack provides Catalysts with the a CMS integration framework and the ability to build new integrations to meet customer needs. Catalysts advance the use of a microservices-based, API-first, cloud-native SaaS, headless (MACH) architecture, technology, practices and a methodology for digital omnichannel engagement.

