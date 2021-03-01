Contentstack announced Uniform has joined its Catalysts partner program. Contentstack’s Catalysts program is an ecosystem of technology and service providers to accelerate digital experience innovation. Uniform will offer Contentstack users a MACH-enabled platform to help enterprise organizations create fast personalized sites that engage their customers. Uniform brings the personalization features of a Digital Experience Platform (DXP) to Jamstack applications. By connecting modern developer tools and edge-based personalization to MACH technologies, Uniform enables instant, global scaling, reduced cost, and faster time-to-market without requiring expensive, time-consuming re-platforming.
Contentstack’s content management capabilities combined with Uniform’s headless personalization helps enterprises satisfy IT priorities, such as time-to-market and modern development frameworks, as well as marketing priorities, such as compelling content and personalized experiences based on real-time intent. Catalysts work with partners to drive market visibility, manage growth opportunities and deliver transformational customer success. Contentstack provides Catalysts with the a CMS integration framework and the ability to build new integrations to meet customer needs. Catalysts advance the use of a microservices-based, API-first, cloud-native SaaS, headless (MACH) architecture, technology, practices and a methodology for digital omnichannel engagement.
