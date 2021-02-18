Alation releases update to data intelligence platform

Alation Inc., provider of enterprise data intelligence solutions, announced the release of Alation 2021.1. The newest release extends connector and query coverage to virtually any data source, expedites relevant search & discovery through data domains, and features new data governance capabilities.

Alation 2021.1 includes connectors to a comprehensive range of applications and data sources, beyond Business Intelligence (BI) and filesystems, to applications such as ServiceNow and Salesforce. The platform’s new, federated authentication enables users to query cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Snowflake using single sign-on. By snapping into a variety of applications and data sources, Alation serves as a single place to find, understand, and trust data across an organization. Alation 2021.1 also includes:

