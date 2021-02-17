WP Engine available in AWS Marketplace

WP Engine, a WordPress technology company, announced availability in AWS Marketplace. WP Engine is committed to being a catalyst for digital experiences on WordPress by combining proprietary technology with a modern tech stack. By leveraging AWS, WP Engine enables brands to quickly build and launch fast, secure digital experiences with insights to maximize consumer engagement.

WP Engine’s collaboration with AWS began in 2015 and spans from the core platform infrastructure to WordPress ecosystem products like Amazon Polly integration, AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency status, and now availability in AWS Marketplace. WP Engine offers a range of enterprise-grade, high-resiliency, high-availability solutions on WordPress-optimized AWS architecture. With AWS’s global regions and multi-zone redundancy across all traffic-serving layers, customers benefit from the best uptime protection and risk mitigation with the elimination of single points of failure on the WP Engine WordPress digital experience platform.

https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/B08TG3QJPC