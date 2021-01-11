Nuance launches patient engagement virtual assistant platform

Nuance Communications, Inc. launched an AI-powered patient engagement virtual assistant platform to transform voice and digital experiences across the patient journey. Combining healthcare expertise with intelligent engagement technology, the platform integrates and extends the capabilities of the electronic health record (EHR), customer relationship management (CRM), and Patient Access Center systems to enable healthcare provider organizations to modernize their ‘digital front door’ and improve clinical care. Leveraging the same conversational AI technology that consumer brands use to power their provider facing virtual assistant solutions, Nuance’s patient engagement platform now enables healthcare provider organizations to deliver improved patient experiences. Nuance’s new patient engagement platform provides an array of leading capabilities and business outcomes including:

Seamless, consistent and unified omnichannel experiences – No longer do healthcare organizations need separate siloed virtual assistant/bot systems for their voice (IVR), web, mobile/SMS and smart speaker/IoT devices.

Integrates and extends capabilities of core systems infrastructure – including the EHR, Patient Financial systems, CRM and patient access center (call center).

Provides “out-of-the-box” solutions and an advanced Do-It-Yourself (DIY) development tool.

Advanced and unified data analytics.

Runs on the Microsoft Azure HITRUST CSF-certified cloud platform.

