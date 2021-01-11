Pega acquires Qurious.io for speech analytics

Pegasystems Inc. announced its acquisition of Qurious.io, Inc., a cloud-based real-time speech analytics solution powered by artificial intelligence (AI) for customer service teams. Terms of the deal are not being disclosed. Qurious.io’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering uses speech-to-text, natural language processing (NLP), and emotion detection capabilities to analyze the dialog within each customer service call as it happens. The software then provides agents with real-time insights and coaching so they can improve customer interactions, make better recommendations, and boost customer loyalty and sales. Pega plans to add Qurious.io’s capabilities to its software portfolio with an initial focus on Pega Customer Service use cases.

https://www.qurious.io/home, https://www.pega.com/about/news/press-releases/pega-acquires-quriousio-ai-powered-speech-analytics